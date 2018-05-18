Cibc First Caribbean International Bank Reopens In Temporary Building

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE CIBC First Caribbean International Bank has resumed its operation at a temporary building on West Atlantic Drive after a recent closure of the bank at the First Commercial Building.



Customers stood in long lines outside the Pyfrom Building waiting to be served. According to reports, some persons had been waiting outside for more than an hour.

The new location is much smaller, and many bank customers were forced to park their vehicles along the roadside. It not known why the bank has relocated its operations.

A customer identified as Joseph Major told a ZNS news reporter that he was not pleased with the service and that customers are being inconvenienced having to wait outside.

“CIBC normally gives good service, but I today I have a difficulty with it,” he complained.

Mr Major was also concerned about the lack of security in the area for customers to the bank.



“I have not seen security officers in the parking lot,” he said, explaining that there were usually three security officers stationed outside the First Commercial Building.

He also criticised the institution and its management for the poor customer service.



"We did not have any customer representative come out here to us - it is very poor. Instead of management sitting around they need to come and assist the line staff and give us service,” he said.

Another customer, identified as Gwen Newbold, told ZNS that she sympathised with the older persons having to stand up so long, but was pleased that the bank had resumed its operations.

She said: “In all things we got to give thanks. It was overcast today, and it could have been hot and sunny. It was cloudy, but it has not rained. They were not opened a couple days this week, but at least now they are opened."