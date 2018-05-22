Chief Justice Turner? It's Just A Typo

The search for a permanent Chief Justice appeared over yesterday - but only for a moment.

Justice Bernard Turner was named there in black and white on the government's own official directory - name, phone numbers and email address under the grand title - Chief Justice.

The Tribune stumbled on the "appointment" while making other routine inquiries.

After all the fuss about the Prime Minister dragging his feet over finding a full-time replacement for Sir Hartman Longley to head the country's highest court it seemed the search was over.

One senior lawyer when we contacted him for reaction had only one word: "wow".

We immediately contacted Attorney General Carl Bethel to get his take on the news thinking he'd be relieved someone had been named to the post given the constant rumours he would be given the job himself.

Mr Bethel was back in touch after an hour, sadly to dampen our enthusiasm.

"As of today it is a typo…Stephen Isaacs is still Acting CJ."

So as of today, as Mr Bethel says, no story.

In fact, if it is a typo, it's one that's been there - according to Tribune sources - for up to two years. It's only now that we've been able to bring it to the government's attention.