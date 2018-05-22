Man Charged With Two Sex Offences Against Young Girls

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 31-year-old man was arraigned in a magistrate's court yesterday charged with having sexual intercourse with a ten-year-old girl, and also of trying to touch another girl's private parts earlier this year.

Ricardo Burrows, of Eden Street, stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain charged with one count each of unlawful sexual intercourse and indecent assault concerning incidents that occurred between January and the first week of February.

It is alleged that sometime between January 1 and February 7, he had unlawful sex with the ten-year-old girl, and that between January 1 and February 8, he placed his hand underneath another girl's dress and attempted to touch her vagina.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the case was adjourned to August 9 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until that time or until he is successful in securing bail from the Supreme Court.

Another man, Taraves Eneas, was charged with rape for having sexual intercourse with a 22-year-old woman without her consent sometime on Saturday of last week.

He too was not required to enter a plea and his matter was adjourned to August 8 for service of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI). He was remanded in the interim, and also has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail ahead of his trial.

Another man, 38-year-old Kevin Dean of Old Trail Road, was arraigned before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a single count of abduction of an unmarried person.

It is alleged that between April 18 and May 19, while at New Providence, he abducted an unmarried girl who is only 16 years of age.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to July 26 for service of a VBI. He was remanded to the BDCS in the interim. He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.