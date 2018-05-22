Teaching The Next Generation Of Nurses

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THIRTY high school students completed the Nursing Cadet Programme hosted by the Grand Bahama Health Services and the Ministry of Health.

Britany Bastian, of the Bishop Michael Eldon High School, and Mevanda Green, of Seventh Day Adventist School, were the two most outstanding cadets. Parents packed the hospital foyer on Friday afternoon for the presentation of certificates ceremony.

While delivering the keynote address, retired nurse Patricia Hanchell told the cadets that nursing is a noble profession that requires them to provide the highest quality of care to vulnerable patients, children, the elderly, trauma victims, and the mentally challenged.

She stated that they must be committed to excellence as nurses play various roles while caring for patients. Ms Hanchell said nurses are educators, mentors, managers, counsellor and sometimes a friend to their patients.

"You will use your knowledge, critical thinking and nurturing skills every day. Always remember, nurses provide care based on patients individual needs.

"Patients must feel cared for, respected, and listened to."

Ms Hanchell recalled nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale believed nurses must be caring, compassionate and committed.

Hospital administrator Sharon Williams congratulated the cadets on their achievement noting many of the cadets had passed their final examination with a 90 percent mark or higher.

She stated they represent some 30 potential nurses who may be available for service to the Grand Bahama Health Service within the next four to six years.

Ms Williams said that providing quality service is critical.

"Cadets, committed to excellence, first means paying close attention to a key phrase that is within our health care system… and that is, first to serve.

"It is your desire to serve that drives all other desires and characteristics of nursing… so that you can care for and serve the people of our country.

Nurses Kellander Gibson and Paulette Dean were commended for providing training to the cadets. Plans were also announced to introduce a scholarship for the highest achiever in the cadet programme.

The programme caters to high school students in private and public schools. This year's theme was 'Nursing: Committed to Excellence.'