Goombay Land Reborn

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama natives Jason Albury and Janet Butler are restoring their late father's entertainment business - the Goombay Land Go-Cart and Skating Rink in Freeport.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis toured the facility on Friday and commended them for continuing the legacy of their father Reginald Albury who died in 1997 after some seven years in business.

Mrs Butler and her brother have started work to renovate the facility, and it is estimated that some $500,0000 is needed to complete the restoration, which will be carried out in phases.

The first phase is expected to be completed soon and features a roller skating rink, go-cart racing track, a teen dance and laser tag arena. Fredrick Jervis of Coral KFL Contractors Co Ltd are the contractors. Some 20 to 25 people are expected to be employed in mid-June. Ms Butler said rental booths will be available to vendors to encourage more business activity and revitalise the economy.

Goombay Land initially opened in 1989. However, following the death of Mr Albury, the business was closed.

Now, 21 years later, Mrs Butler said she and her brother Jason are revitalising it and intend to build on their father's legacy of providing safe, family entertainment in Grand Bahama.

Because Goombay Land is registered with the Roller Skating Association Rink with the United Skates of America (RSA) in the USA, they are also signed on to the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programme.

Ms Butler said they will be offering STEM field trips to schools on Grand Bahama in the autumn. She said the STEM curriculum is for school students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

She also said they have been able form a partnership with the University of The Bahamas to have third year education students start their teaching practice courses at Goombay Land in the certified STEM programme.

Dr Minnis said the restoration of Goombayland is a demonstration of confidence in the economy of Grand Bahama. He was also impressed with their plans outlined by Ms Butler.

"The dream that she has outlined is coming forth and would return the facility as it was in the good old days of Grand Bahama. It is the government's intention to also ensure this happens not only in the City of Freeport, but in Grand Bahama," Dr Minnis said.

Accompanying Dr Minnis to view the progress at Goombayland were Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson, Permanent Secretary Harcourt Brown; Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Communications and Senator Jasmin Turner-Dareus.