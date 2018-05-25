A Comic's View: The People Have Given The Fnm Enough Time

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

When the Free National Movement (FNM) came to power, there were great expectations of this government.

On the campaign trail, Minnis and Co railed against corruption, and promised to be a government of transparency.

“It’s the People’s Time” had a nice ring to it, and conjured up all kinds of thoughts about a utopian five years for those who believed.

Reduced VAT on breadbasket items?

Sure.

Tax free zone over the hill?

No problem.

Abolishment of the “Spy Bill”.

Gone.

Freedom of Information Act?

Done.

Recall system for non-performing members of parliament?

You got it.

Term limits for the Prime Minister? No doubt.

Because of the tortuous five years Bahamians have suffered under the previous Christie administration, if only the FNM had moved quicker to enact just those six basic campaign promises, they would be ‘looking pretty and smiling’ as we speak.

FAST FORWARD

Sadly, between the ruckus surrounding the Speaker of the House, the country’s European Union blacklisting, the excessive borrowing, the unnecessary drama surrounding the appointment of a substantive Chief Justice and the very malodorous Oban Energies deal, and now the passing of the “Spy Bill” the only people who should be shocked are those not paying attention.

And right now, a lot of Bahamians are paying attention.

“We all watchin’ da wibe still.”

In all fairness, the nation didn’t expect things to change overnight.

We have given the present administration the desired “time” they needed to get things “in order”.

What we didn’t expect, however, is that things could be just as bad and in some cases worse, than the previous PLP administration.

SPITTING IMAGE

After branding it as a “Spy Bill” during the election campaign, and using it as a major talking point, including predicting its abolishment if elected, the FNM has changed course on yet another issue of national importance.

PM Dr Hubert Minnis had absolutely nothing to say as the controversial bill was passed in the HOA on Wednesday.

The stance of the PM on the matter, raised staunch criticism from the opposition PLP.

PLP leader and Cat Island MP Philip “Brave” Davis told The Tribune: “I thought Dr Minnis would provide some assurance on what his party dubbed ‘a spy bill’. An important piece of legislation like that, you would have thought you would hear from the leader of the country, having regard to how they characterised it before the election.”

Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin was quite passionate, as she raised concerns, over the lack of transparency and protections in certain segments of the legislation.

Clearly, this is yet another case of double talk and hypocrisy from the Minnis administration. Two things they seem to have mastered, after a year in office.

All the while, wether they realise it or not, the FNM is slowly morphing into the previous PLP administration.

Looking like their “doppelgängers” with failed delivery on campaign promises, hypocrisy, double talk, finger pointing and that God forsaken “and so” attitude.

THE FNM ‘COLD’ HEY

What amazes me, the PLP “copied” their version of “the Spy Bill” from the USA.

The FNM since coming to power, “copied” their version from the PLP. With Mount Moriah MP and Minister of National Security Marvin Dames leading the way, insisting on the importance of passing the dubious Interception of Communications Bill, ensuring its transparency throughout, now that the FNM had “tweaked it”. (To their liking, obviously)

Dames had this to say in the HOA, in regards to the ICB: “One cannot act outside of the law to go after political adversaries, spouses, sweethearts, or anyone else as a matter of fact without there being consequences.”

Basically, the government can listen to your business, they just can’t talk it on slack. And we all know how well we Bahamian’s keep secrets.

FAIR WINDS AND ROSES IN BLOOM

Maybe the PM had nothing to say in regards to the passing of the “Spy Bill” because he lost his voice waxing poetic about our nation’s tourism, at the grand opening of the Rosewood Resort at BahaMar, finally completing the first phase of the sensational, controversial resort.

“Tourism is doing exceptionally well in The Bahamas. But we can do even better.

“The government is committed to the revitalisation of tourism in Grand Bahama.

“We must better monetise cruise ship visits to New Providence and Grand Bahama.

“There are a number of developments being negotiated for the Family Islands. We will announce a number of upgrades to infrastructure, including a number of Family Island airports.

“Here in New Providence, the ongoing transformation of downtown Nassau is essential for the visitor experience.

“The new Straw Market and the movement of the Container Port from downtown were important developments in the revitalisation of downtown. Considerably more must be done.

“In due course, we will announce a number of developments and initiatives to truly transform downtown for Bahamians and visitors, including hotel and resort guests and cruise ship passengers.”

“Fairwind, of course, is the nautical term for a favourable wind for a sailor. In this vein, Baha Mar and tourism in general are experiencing exceptional fairwinds throughout our archipelago.

“These favourable winds will gather speed and will benefit even more Bahamians as our economy continues to grow, and as our Bahamas brand continues to attract even more visitors to the islands of The Bahamas. Today is indeed one of celebration. Congratulations again to all who made today possible.”

That’s a lot of pontification, on our tourism product.

It’s most probably, to distract the masses from the fact, that the FNM has quietly cosied up to the BahaMar resort, giving the impression that it was their ‘baby’ all along, with no mention of the FNM’s criticism of said resort while on the campaign trail, and the PLP’s contribution to the project.

Cold!

In closing, a fitting quote from one of my favorite comedians of all time, the late great, Lenny Bruce comes to mind -

“Politicians and diapers have one thing in common. They should both be changed regularly, and for the same reason.”