Man Dies As Scaffold Collapses

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A CONSTRUCTION worker fell to his death from a scaffolding that collapsed while he was working on West Bay Street on Thursday, police said.

According to reports, shortly after 3pm on Thursday, the man was standing on the scaffolding while working on a high-rise condominium complex, when it collapsed.

The man consequently fell to the ground. Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unsuccessful in reviving the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.