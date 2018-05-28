Five Foreign Nationals Arrested In Marijuana Seizure

By RICARDO WELLS and

NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporters

TWO Bahamians and five foreign nationals are in police custody after the recovery of nearly 102-pounds of suspected marijuana in two separate incidents over the weekend.

In the first incident, police on mobile patrol received reports of a group of illegal migrants on a vessel near the Poop Deck, East Bay Street around 2.40am.

Police Marine Support Services officers assisted by Flying Squad officers and K-9 officer Rexo, conducted a search of the vessel and found five foreign men on board who did not speak English.

In full view police discovered two large packages of what was suspected to be marijuana.

A further search of the vessel uncovered nine other packages of marijuana in the panelling of the vessel. The drugs totalled 100 pounds.

As a result of the discovery, 32-year-old Keith McSweeny of Hopkins Drive Coral Harbour, 19-year-old Brandon Kevin of Ecuador and 17-year-old Zhang Lei, 17-year-old Dong Ziyi, 35-year-old XIaolin Ling and 40-year-old You Meichun, all of China, were taken into custody.

In the second incident reported over the weekend, Police Marine Support Service officers conducted a search of a local mail boat anchored at Potters Cay Dock.

A quantity of suspected marijuana was discovered in one of the cabins.

A Bahamian man was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged in Magistrate’s Court next week.

The drugs in this incident totalled 1.5 pounds, with a street value of $1,000.

Investigations into both matters are ongoing.

Meanwhile in Grand Bahama, two men were charged in a Magistrate’s Court on Friday with having been caught trying to export more than $40,000 worth of cocaine.

Arcenio McKinney, 28, and 21-year-old Laleik Laing stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain charged with four drug related counts stemming from their actions at the Grand Bahama International Airport on May 22.

It is alleged that on the day in question, the two conspired to and were also found to be in possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

It is further alleged they conspired to and consequently took preparatory steps to export the cocaine out of the country.

According to reports, shortly before 1pm that day, Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers were called to the US Pre-Clearance Departure Lounge at the Grand Bahama International Airport, where a man had presented himself at US Customs to board a flight to Florida.

A search was conducted of his carry-on bag and three plastic packages, each containing suspected cocaine, were discovered. Further investigations led to the arrest of another man and woman. The total weight of the drugs was 7.58 pounds with an estimated street value of $45,000. Both McKinney and Laing pleaded not guilty to the charge. The case was adjourned to September 18 for trial.

Bail was denied and the two were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. However, they both have the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.