Ziggy Played With Cars: Search For Missing Cat

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

AN eastern New Providence resident is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ziggy the cat, whose curious penchant for indiscriminately “inspecting” other people’s vehicles may have finally caught up with him.

Leandra Esfakis, of the Winton area, is offering a reward for Ziggy, who went missing sometime during Whit Monday, following some five years of letting himself into other people’s vehicles in his neighbourhood.

According to Ms Esfakis, Ziggy is the official “Other’s People’s Vehicle (OPV)” inspector of his area. His jurisdiction is her entire driveway and the whole road where both he and Ms Esfakis live.

Ziggy, true to his calling, makes it a habit to get into any vehicle that has a door or a window open, occupied or not. Or sometimes, Ziggy decides to just sit on top of the vehicle — any vehicle — until it drives off.

To date, Ziggy has “inspected” trucks cabs, taxis, public utility vehicles, plumber vans, electrician vans, Hondas, Kias, Nissans and even a Porsche.

On one on two occasions, drivers have discovered him after they would have left the area and brought him back to his owner.

And notwithstanding his escapades, Ziggy has managed to faithfully attend breakfast and supper times for the last five years and has not strayed.

Last Monday, however, he disappeared.

Ms Esfakis now fears Ziggy may have gotten into a car, been found and then left somewhere and now can’t find his way back home.

Ms Esfakis said she has combed all of the bushes in the nearby area with her dogs, but said they didn’t find Ziggy or any signs that he might have been in an accident.

“I hope he turns up or he’s in good hands,” she said.

Anyone with information on Ziggy can contact Ms Esfakis at 422-3248.