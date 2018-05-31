Off-Duty Police Officer Injured In Shooting

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE officer is recovering in hospital after being shot by men he pursued while off-duty early Thursday morning.

There is now an island wide manhunt for the suspects, who police believe are connected to a string of armed robberies in the capital in recent weeks.

The off-duty officer was at Primer Avenue off Tonique Williams Darling Highway when he was approached by two men who tried to get into his car shortly after 2am.

“The officer managed to thwart the attempt resulting in the suspects getting into a gold vehicle, which was occupied by other men and made good their escape,” a police report read.

“However, the officer pursued the vehicle, which came to a stop at Robinson Road and Lincoln Boulevard. The men got out of the vehicle and fired at the officer, resulting in him sustaining gunshot injuries.”

According to the report, the police officer returned fire with his service-issued weapon, but the men escaped on foot. Up to press time, the officer was said to be in stable condition receiving medical care in hospital.

Meanwhile, police are searching for the culprits of three armed robberies and an attempted armed robbery.

Two men were robbed outside a home on Roosevelt Avenue off Jerome Avenue shortly after 11pm on Wednesday.

According to police, the victims were approached by two armed men who got out of a white Ford vehicle and took their cell phones before returning to the vehicle and speeding off.

The next incident was reported around 1am Thursday at a residence at Seaview Drive off West Bay Street. A man was approached by an armed man who demanded cash; however, the request was not unsuccessful and the culprit reportedly fired two shots before running away.

In another incident, a man was standing outside a home on Soldier Road sometime around 1am Thursday when he were approached by four men in a white Ford Taurus vehicle. Police say one of the

men was armed with a firearm and robbed them of a cell phone and cash before they got into the victim’s

gold Nissan Sylphy and both vehicles sped away.

An hour later, a man was robbed as he pulled up to his home on Constitution Drive, Chippingham. In that incident, the victim was approached by a man armed with a firearm, who ran away after robbing him of a black bag that reportedly contained two cell phones.

Police reported two armed robberies that involved a white Ford Taurus earlier this week.

A white Ford Taurus was stolen from a Ridgeland Park home shortly after 10pm on Tuesday. An hour later, police reported that a white Ford Taurus was used in the commission of another armed robbery on St Albans Drive.

Investigations are continuing in all matters.