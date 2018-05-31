Charities To Benefit From Budget Move

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

ONE of the tax relief measures announced by Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest yesterday will have a direct impact on charities.

Mr Turnquest promised that the government will “provide tax relief to individuals and businesses” as he announced a Value Added Tax zero-rating on fund-raising activities held by charitable organizations.

Bishop Walter Hanchell of Great Commission Ministries celebrated the news yesterday, telling The Tribune he hoped VAT also will be removed from all foods and medications.

“That’s good,” he said. “Any charitable organization would be happy for, be elated for that.”

“We appreciate that. I want to commend the government for that.”

He also expressed appreciation VAT was removed off breadbasket items and medicines

Bishop Hanchell said he is “lobbying” for the removal of VAT from “all food”, as these are “essential” for people to survive.

He believes the government is doing “as much as they could” to stimulate the economy.

However, Bishop Hanchell said: “We hope the measure the government is taking today would result in some sort of relief for the general public.”

“It’s really the small people that are hurting more than anybody else,” he said.