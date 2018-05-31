Deportee Faces Court Over Ammunition Case

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A MAN recently deported from the US after being indicted on firearms trafficking charges was arraigned yesterday over allegations he imported more than 400 rounds of ammunition into the country.

Dealo Cordell Pratt, of Jacksonville, Florida, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with three counts of importation of ammunition and one count of conspiracy to

It is alleged that between March and July 2016, the 33-year-old imported 50 rids of .357 ammunition; 199 rounds of .40 ammunition; and 200 rounds of .45 ammunition into the country.

It is also alleged he conspired to import the ammunition between those dates.

Pratt plead not guilty to the charges and the matter was adjourned to August 9 for trial. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.

He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.