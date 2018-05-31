SEVERAL amendments tabled in the House of Assembly Wednesday proposed fee increases on government services, including character certificates, finger printing and vehicle chassis checks.

In the Police Force amendment Bill 2018 the new fee for Bahamians seeking police records will be increased from $3 to $5. Non-Bahamians will pay $10 for a police record, which is currently $5.

Another amendment proposes $50 for a vehicle chassis check. This service is currently $5. It is suggested that Bahamians also now be charged $20 for finger printing.

Regarding motor vehicle licences, the government is proposing the following scale:

“Vehicle Class A, 0lbs – 5,000lbs a rate of $150; B, 5,001lbs – 15,000lbs $600; C, 15,001lbs and higher $750.”