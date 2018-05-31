Turnquest Defends Vat Hike

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
DEPUTY Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest defended the government’s Value Added Tax (VAT) hike plan during a press conference on Thursday.
He spoke as Bahamians continued to rage about the unexpected move, with 2,000 people signing an online petition opposing the hike and some organisations planning to mark their anger during Friday’s Labour Day marches.
“We did not settle on that (12 percent) rate arbitrarily,” Mr Turnquest stressed.
“We fought about this. We ran models, looking at what would happen if we took the rate to nine percent or ten percent and ultimately we decided on the 12 percent rate because it gave us the best opportunity to get through this period of consolidation as quickly as possible and begin to reduce the pain on the Bahamian people.”
Mr Turnquest has said the VAT hike is needed to pay off arrears as part of the government's three year fiscal consolidation plan.
The Free National Movement (FNM) previously opposed VAT in part because it is a regressive tax. In a recent report, the Central Bank of the Bahamas said 50 percent of Bahamians cannot "make ends meet." Asked why the government will increase the VAT rate rather than find progressive solutions to impact poor people less, Mr Turnquest said: “We recognise the additional four and half percent of VAT will represent a significant cost to the average Bahamian family, in particular those who are most vulnerable . . . so we’ve put in place measures directly aimed at that group of people who will be most affected by this increase. In addition to that, we have also increased the social services by almost $4m to try and pick up some the slack for people who may find themselves still in a difficult and vulnerable position. The reality is we all live in one Bahamas and we all have a responsibility to ensure the Bahamas is able to move forward in a sustained way and a responsible way.”
Financial Secretary Marlon Johnson added that implementing new taxes “takes time,” noting the government has asked Deloitte & Touche to analyse alternative tax options.
Amid cries about the rising cost of living, Mr Turnquest suggested no increase in the minimum wage is in the cards.
“I’ve heard the cries for minimum wage myself,” he said. “When you increase the minimum wage there is a cost to that. A lot of people believe that when they get an increase in minimum wage that they’ve actually got an effective increase but the truth of the matter is when you increase the minimum wage in one sector the businesses are going to compensate for that which means they are going to increase the cost of the services they deliver. While I understand that it is difficult to live on a minimum wage we have to consider holistically what it means when we say that we want to increase wages because the one thing we don’t want to do is to cause businesses to increase their costs thereby increasing the cost of living for everybody.”
Former FNM Chairman Darron Cash said yesterday the Minnis administration's credibility has taken a blow with its VAT hike announcement. The FNM made a big show of its opposition to VAT when the Christie administration –– then making similar claims about the need to reduce the country's deficit –– pushed for the tax.
Mr Turnquest was asked about statements he made in November 2013 about VAT. He said at the time: “We don’t want to be like Barbados, we don’t want to be like Grenada, we don’t want to be like Haiti, we don’t want to be like any of those countries. They are crying about VAT. We are a prosperous nation, we have a lot to protect so let’s be careful, we do not have to follow the crowd; everyone is jumping off the cliff, that does not mean we have to jump off the cliff too, we can chart our own territory.”
Asked how Bahamians can now trust his government, he said the country is in a “totally different position” now than it was when he made those statements.
“Back in 2012 we were coming out of a recession and there were real opportunities for us to have growth," he said. "The government of the day had the opportunity then to roll back some of the cost that had been accumulating to cushion the ramp up in expenditures that was done to offset the effects of that recession. Instead, they held on to those increases and increased them even further. The payroll went up $266 million just in that period. In this period, we are in a relatively modest growth period and so we are taking the opportunity to try to bring our payroll down, we are starting to shrink the cost of government but at the same time we have an immediacy with respect to the arrears that we have and the size of the government today and so we have to take corrective measures.”
Although growth projections have improved recently, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Federation (BCCEF) representatives now warn the VAT hike could have a recessionary impact. The private sector was blindsided by the VAT hike, they said. Mr Turnquest is expected to discuss the matter with them in a meeting Thursday evening.
“We have had conversations with the Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) president, we’ve had conversations with the Chamber of Commerce, informal conversations about what our thinking was, I don’t remember if we told them what the rate was but it isn’t as though we are not including our partners, we understand how important it is for them as primary stakeholders in this to be brought alone,” he said.
Mr Johnson hinted that some tax relief is expected in the next few years as the government covers its arrears with revenue raised from the VAT hike. "As the payments on arrears come down the government will start to make the corresponding cut down in customs and excise taxes in order to give back to the Bahamian people," he said, saying duty reductions in the 2019-2020 budget could be worth as much as $100 million. The government has long been expected to reduce duties to fulfill requirements for accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 17 minutes ago
Only a fool tries to defend the indefensible and we now all know for sure that Turnquest is a certified fool and traitor.
Minnis, Turnquest and all the other FNM politicians opted to take the easy road of simply increasing taxes. Like past PLP and FNM governments, the Minnis-led government steadfastly refuses to take the hard road of austerity measures which would entail significant reductions in our bloated public sector head count and related payroll/benefits. They have put a lot of lip stick on the 2019/20 budget pig (or should I say 'tax hog') in an effort to try pretty it up as much as possible. But the 2019/20 budget remains just that - a tax hog! And we all know what happens to an already well-fed tax hog when you feed it even more taxes - it grows quickly and exponentially. Yes indeed, by taking the easy road of more taxes, our spendthrift Minnis-led government have effectively acknowledged they have every intention of further growing the size of our already grossly bloated and largely non-productive public sector. We are about to see the public sector hog fatten up to a humongous size, to the point where there will be no hope for sustainability much less growth in our private business sector.
Moreover, to add real insult to injury, Minnis and Turnquest were originally proposing to increase VAT to 15% but decided at the very last minute that it would be more politically prudent to do this in a phased approach way, i.e. 12% VAT now and 15% VAT next year. The need for much greater higher taxation to eventually change the colour of his annual budget suitcase from red to black is nothing but a laughable political ruse by Turnquest - he and Minnis must think we are all fools to be manipulated and taxed as they wish! And to think that both Minnis and Turnquest promised us time and time again on the FNM campaign trail that his FNM government would not introduce any new taxes but rather would focus on removing the huge amount of waste, fraud and corruption in the public sector, thereby making the size of our public sector appropriately lean and productive to much better meet the needs of the Bahamian people. It seems Minnis and Turnquest alike are now nothing but bold two-faced liars and traitors of the highest order! They are the most humongous uncaring tax hog we've ever had and we, the Bahamian people, had better go about slaughtering it before it eats us and our children and grandchildren out of house and home.
proudloudandfnm 10 minutes ago
Peter needs to resign.
And where in the hell is our PM?????
sheeprunner12 4 minutes ago
Go and complain to Perry ........ He got us in this since 2012
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 minutes ago
The happiest one among us today is Frankie Campbell. He knows 'his own people' will be spared from a lot of the burden caused by the increase in VAT thanks to the lip stick put on the tax hog. Meanwhile the Haitian illegal immigrants will be getting more benefits than ever from the increased taxation heaved onto the already broken backs of honest and hard working Bahamians. Meanwhile Symonette will continue with his ramping up of the grant of Bahamian citizenship to ever increasing numbers of Haitian illegal immigrants, turning them into the kind of voters our corrupt politicians love most as they go about transforming our country into the next Haiti in our region of the world. Our country is being stolen from us by a Minnis-led government that promised it would be the people's time, but we sadly realize now that he deceitfully meant the Haitian people's time and not the Bahamian people's time! Yes indeed, we have been both duped and betrayed by Minnis and Turnquest.
proudloudandfnm 1 minute ago
Wonder what the plan is when the economy crashes and they can't raise the 400 million....
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID