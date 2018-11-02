Woman Fined For Breaking Police Prosecutor’S Fingers

By NICO SCAVELLA

A 26-year-old woman was fined more than $4,000 on Friday for breaking two of a woman police prosecutor’s fingers during a row outside the officer’s Gamble Heights home last month.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney ordered Larissa Rolle of Mahogany Street to pay Woman Corporal (W/Cpl) Samantha Miah $4,500 for injuring her on October 21 in her driveway.

Similarly, Rolle is also fined $1,500 for assaulting W/Cpl Miah, who is also an attorney, and faces six months in prison if she does not pay.

She was also fined $1,500 for threatening to kill W/Cpl Miah on that date, and ordered to keep the peace for one year. If she is convicted within that period, she faces a $1,500 fine or six months in prison if she doesn’t pay.

The altercation was the result of the officer’s attempts to warn a male acting in a disorderly manner in the front of her yard, which Rolle’s 27-year-old sister Lyndina Rolle took exception to, according to the evidence.

And when W/Cpl Miah and Lyndina Rolla exchanged words about it, Larissa Rolle, who was in the next yard, jumped in, and attacked and threatened to kill the officer, amongst other things.

Both women pleaded guilty to their respective offences.

For her behaviour, Larissa Rolle was also fined $38 for damaging the officer’s t-shirt during the altercation, with a one month prison sentence if she defaults. She also received fines of $150, $50, and $25 for using obscene language, trespassing on W/Cpl Miah’s property, and behaving in a disorderly manner.

Her sister, meanwhile, was fined $1,000 or six months in prison for assaulting W/Cpl Miah, and $300 or one month in prison for threatening to harm her. She was also fined $150 or one month for using obscene language, and $25 or one week for disorderly behaviour.

According to the evidence, W/Cpl Miah was taking out the trash at around 10:40pm on the date in question, when she saw an unknown man in the road in front of her yard, saying, “I ga kill somebody tonight, all I have is guns”.

The man was making the gun symbol with one of his hands, and was jerking that hand back and forth in a suggestive manner while loudly saying “bup, bup, bup” to imitate the sound of gunshots.

W/Cpl Miah also saw a woman trying to restrain the man from doing what he was doing. At that point, W/Cpl Miah felt “duty bound” to warn the male of his behaviour, which she did, stating: “Behave yourself out here tonight before you get in trouble, because trouble is easy to get into, but hard to get out”.

However, the female who was with the male responded to the officers remarks by saying: “Get in what f---ing trouble? We in the f---ing road, no could could do f---ing nothing to us, we in the road”.

W/Cpl Miah proceeded back up her driveway, but then the female advanced towards her driveway and said some things to her. Words were exchanged between the two before W/Cpl Miah told the trespasser to “get out of my yard”.

However, the woman refused, and told the officer “I will f--- you up out here tonight”.

More words continued to be exchanged between the two, before the man approached and held the woman back. W/Cpl Miah again proceeded up her driveway, but then a second woman approached the end of her driveway, accusing her of starting the altercation and egging it on.

Then, a third female, who was standing at the western end of the driveway in the yard adjacent to W/Cpl Miah’s, pointed at the officer and said: “What you dealing with? You want dead tonight aye?” While this was happening, W/Cpl Miah observed a black object that appeared to be a cellphone in one of the woman’s hands.

W/Cpl Miah responded by telling that woman that as long as she stayed where she was, there wouldn’t be an issue. However, the third female subsequently approached her and attacked her in the driveway. In doing so, she forcibly flung her hand with the object at her.

When W/Cpl Miah raised her hands in defense, her assaulter’s hands and the black object smashed into her left hand, causing immediate pain. According to the evidence, the black object was also thrown at W/Cpl Miah, hitting her on her shoulder.

After W/Cpl Miah was hit on her hands, someone grabbed her attacker from behind and pulled her into the neighbouring yard. W/Cpl Miah said she heard someone say: “You stupid aye? That’s a police officer”.

According to the evidence, one of the females in question told the one that attacked to calm down, however, the latter kept saying: “I don’t care who the f--- she is, I will f--- her up, I will kill her out here tonight”.

The two women were represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson. Police Sergeant Tamika Gibson prosecuted the case.