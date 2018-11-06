Man Shot Dead On Street In Bimini

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

BIMINI police are investigating a homicide on that island after a Grand Bahama man was shot dead there on Sunday.

According to Assistant Superintendant Terecita Pinder, the shooting occurred shortly after 9pm at a business in Porgy Bay.

She said that several men were standing outside a business when a gunman, wearing black clothing, opened fire shooting one of the men multiple times in his body.

The gunman fled on foot and the male victim was taken to the Bimini clinic where he died of his injuries. The incident pushed the country's murder count to 75 for the year, according to The Tribune's records.

This killing comes nearly a week after police found a man stabbed to death in an abandoned building in New Providence. Last Tuesday, police said a victim was found stabbed and wrapped in a sheet in a bushy area outside the old City Lodge property in the Okra Hill area.

At the time, police said they received information about a woman in distress shortly after 8am on October 30 and responded to the scene off Shirley Street. Officers met a woman with injuries, and acting on information, searched a bushy area where they found the deceased partially wrapped in a sheet with trauma to his body. At last report, the woman was said to be in stable condition in hospital.

Anyone with information on the most recent killing is asked to call Bimini police at 347-3144, the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama at 350-3107 through 12, 911, 919, the nearest police station or the Crime Stoppers tip-line at 328-TIPS.