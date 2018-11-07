Bradley Roberts Funeral On Friday

AN official funeral will be held for Bradley Roberts, Progressive Liberal Party chairman emeritus, on Friday at St Francis Xavier Cathedral on West Street.

Roberts, 74, was a former Cabinet minister and parliamentarian. He died suddenly at his home in west New Providence after he collapsed on October 25, two months shy of his 75th birthday.

The PLP will also hold a memorial service for the former politician tonight at the party's headquarters on Farrington Road.

Roberts' body will lie-in-state in the foyer of the House of Assembly from 9am on Thursday until his body departs for the church on Friday.

Viewing for the public will be from 1pm to 7pm on Thursday. Roberts has four children, one deceased, and five grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Hartlyn, whom he married in 1965.