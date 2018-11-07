Caution First For Government For Changes To Marijuana Policies

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE newly formed cannabis committee will be given "as long as it takes" to complete its mandate, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said yesterday as he insisted the country must be careful with public policy.

Recently the committee met for the first time and Dr Sands said it is already confronted by a wave of discourse.

Nonetheless, he said, the committee will have to take a balanced approach to come up with the plan that works for those who matter, the Bahamian people.

In July, CARICOM released a report calling for an end to the prohibition of marijuana. This was the impetus for the government's exploration of the issue beginning with the formation of the committee, which will spearhead a consultation period.

Asked if he was concerned about the country being left behind when this process is complete, Dr Sands said: "Yes, The Bahamas could be left behind or The Bahamas could be too far in front.

"The need to be careful with public policy I think trumps the desire to rush in simply to make sure as you believe that you are getting left behind. Wise men tread carefully where fools rush in.

"And so given the fact that this is complex. This involves societal norms. It involves the economy. It involves the legislature. It involves the courts. It involves agriculture. It involves pharmacy. It involves medicine. It involves so many different things that we would like to have a measured considered approach. The world isn't going anywhere. Marijuana has been around for thousands of years. Why would two days or three days make a difference?"

Speaking of the consideration to be given to CARICOM's report, Dr Sands said: "Well that forms the basis of this discussion. It's the kick off point, but obviously CARICOM's view is not the only view that needs to be considered. The world is changing and it's changing rapidly. We need only look at what happening in Canada and look at what's happened in the courts in Mexico, this thing is very dynamic."

Regarding the committee's first meeting, Dr Sands said it went "very well".

"I think the charge to the co-chairs of the marijuana committee is to look at this issue holistically in the interest of the Bahamian people and I believe that the appointments to the committee include a number of individuals from diverse sectors of The Bahamas and hopefully they will provide a unique Bahamian perspective.

"There is a lot of discussion about what should happen, what should have happened, 'oh we behind the eight ball, or we (are) moving too fast, oh we're gonna make a lot of money' and so on and so forth. I think it's important for this committee to take a balanced objective approach and come up with a plan and an approach that works for the people of The Bahamas, full stop," Dr Sands said.

Last month, the government appointed Bishop Simeon Hall and former Deputy Commissioner of Police Quinn McCartney to lead the committee which is made up of 25 people.