Ready To Honour The Nation's Veterans

By RIEL MAJOR

A SERIES of events have been planned to commemorate Remembrance Day in honour of those who have served in war.

The Remembrance Day Planning Committee held a press conference yesterday to highlight the upcoming events.

Remembrance Day celebrations will commence at Christ Church Cathedral on Sunday, November 11 at 11am and end with a ceremony at the Cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance at 12.15pm.

The Pompey Museum will be hosting a free, open house from 11am to 2pm Sunday where Royal Bahamas Defense Force Rangers will wear the uniforms of the West India Regiment and will be posted as sentries at the museum to honour soldiers who participated in World War I.

Antoinette Brown, national events coordinator at Cabinet Office, said: "We once again come together to remember and to honour the service and sacrifice of our nation's finest and bravest. I wish to remind you today that Remembrance Day isn't just about honoring our veterans; but also honoring those who lost their lives."

She continued: "This is a time when we find ourselves reflecting on the men and women who so bravely risked their lives and limbs in the face of grave danger.

"I wish to say to President (Cephas) Ferguson (of British Legion-Bahamas Branch) who at 92 years old is still going strong, and to the remaining heroes, on the behalf of the government and the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas thank you…we remember you…we are grateful for you. It is important in fact imperative that we remember them always."