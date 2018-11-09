Chemical Spill At Rand Memorial

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A HAZMAT team and the Department of Environment Health were called to the Rand Memorial Hospital yesterday morning following a “minor chemical spill” in the laboratory at the public health facility in Freeport.

No one was injured, however, affected employees were seen by doctors as a cautionary measure, according to a press statement issued by the Grand Bahama Health Services shortly before noon.

The spill is believed to have happened sometime around 8am as laboratory staff arrived to work.

The incident forced a temporary suspension of radiology services at the Michaela Virgill Storr Pavilion in the hospital. And all general practice cases were referred across the street to the clinic in the IAT Building on East Atlantic Drive.

“At no time did the incident impact patients admitted on the hospital’s wards, as teams worked quickly to contain the spill,” the statement said.

“Emergency cases were seen in the Accident/Emergency & Urgent Care Centre, however, the general practice cases were referred to the Freeport Community Clinic in the IAT Building until the all clear.”

According to the statement, environmental chemistry experts, an independent hazmat company, a private chemist and the Department of Environmental Health Services were called in to mitigate the effects and clean the affected area.

“The Rand Memorial Hospital will continue to monitor the incident to ensure the sustained safety and health of our patients and staff. All services are anticipated to be fully restored at the earliest,” the statement said.

The Tribune contacted the hospital to speak with the acting hospital administrator, but was told she was not available for comment.

As of yesterday afternoon, the all clear was still not given and cleaning was still in progress at the laboratory.