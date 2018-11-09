Plane Plunges Into Sea Off Love Beach

A SMALL plane crashed in waters off Love Beach in western New Providence last night.
Details were scant up to press time and it was not clear how many persons were in the airplane however it is believed two people were on board.
Up to press time, a search and rescue team from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force was at the scene searching for the passengers. It is believed the plane involved in the incident was a twin-engine aircraft.
