Man Shot Dead Off Kemp Road

A man is dead after a shooting off Kemp Road late on Friday night.

According to reports, shortly after 11pm, police responded to a report of gunshots being fired in the area of Coopers Terrace.

Officers on the scene found the body of a man lying in the street. Paramedics were called and attempted to revive the man, but were unsuccessful.

He was later pronounced dead.

