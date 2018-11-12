Tribune Trio Scoops Trophies At Awards

THERE was a trio of awards for Tribune writers in this year’s Bahamas Press Club Awards, held on Saturday night.

Inigo “Naughty” Zenicazelaya was the winner of the P Anthony White Columnist of the Year award for his “A Comic’s View” column every Friday in The Tribune.

Cara Hunt won the Leslie Higgs Feature Writer of the Year Award for her work as the chief feature writer in the Weekend section, particularly for her interviews of Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Natajia Miller.

Felicity Darville, who also writes the Face to Face column for The Tribune each Tuesday, won the PAHO/Who Excellence in Health Promotion award for her article about ten-year-old diabetes patient Kaiden Moss-Moultrie’s dream to find a cure.

The Person of the Year award went to athlete Shaunae Miller-Uibo, and a lifetime achievement award was presented to Sir Charles Carter.