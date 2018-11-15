Ey Staff Qualify As Public Accountants

Two staff with EY Bahamas recently passed their exams to qualify as Certified Public Accountants (CPAs).

Ashley Darville and Fieasha Johnson join a group of young Bahamians who are employed with the firm, and aiming to advance their careers locally and abroad.

"For all of us, passing the CPA exam is a testament to the hard work you've put in, and the dedication you have for the future," said Michele Thompson, EY Bahamas managing partner. "We are excited to guide Ashley's and Fieasha's growth and tap into their enthusiastic mindsets as we help our clients and build a better working world."

Ms Darville joined EY in August 2014 after graduating with her bachelor's degree in accounting from then-College of The Bahamas. She passed her CPA exams in June 2018, and currently serves as an audit senior.

Ms Johnson was a recipient of the local EY scholarship in 2013, and joined the firm as an intern one year later. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict & Saint John's University in Minnesota with a bachelor's degree in accounting in 2016. She completed her CPA exams in February 2018 and currently serves as a staff accountant.