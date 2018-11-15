Marinas Eye 50% Boater Rise In '18

Bahamian marinas believe 2018 could produce a 50 percent year-over-year increase in visiting boaters as the country moves to generate further interest in this sector.

"In 2018, the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation saw boating numbers double in some islands, and saw an overall increase in numbers for the same periods in 2017," said Richard Treco, the ministry's senior manager responsible for boating.

"In 2016 we accommodated some 18,595 pleasure boaters, and in 2017 that number increased to 21,090 pleasure boaters. From all indications, and based on the 2018 boating performance thus far, we anticipate that 2018 will exceed the previous year's performance by as much as 50 percent.

"No other vertical market provides the economic level of spin-offs into the communities that boating does," he continued. "It has the greatest economic impact in our Family Islands and truly trickles down to every sector in our communities from the marina shop operator, fuel provider, restaurant and hotel operator, to the 'mom and pop' sundry store."

Mr Treco spoke out as the Ministry and private sector tourism partners, including hoteliers and marina operators, sought to attract more business through their attendance at the recent Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS).

The largest boating show in the US, it attracted more than 100,000 persons from 52 countries, showcasing some 1,500 plus in-water boats and 1,200 exhibitors.

Bahamian entities present at the Show included Bahamasair, Atlantis's marina, Bay Street Marina, Bluff House, Highbourne Cay Marina, Hope Town Inn and Marina, Odyssey Aviation, Palm Cay Marina, Grand Bahama Yacht Club, Resorts World Bimini, Romora Bay Resort and Marina, Staniel Cay Yacht Club, Watermakers Air, Treasure Cay Beach Hotel and Marina, Valentine's Resort and Marina, Tropic Ocean Airways and the Chat n Chill Bar and Restaurant.

Rob Batchelor, chief executive of the 184-slip Palm Cay Marina, said his property has seen a substantial increase in bookings and strong interest this past year.

"We are currently discussing a big venture with one of the leading boating operators in the US to make Palm Cay its hub and main point of entry. This venture, which is scheduled to come on stream in 2019, will benefit us significantly," he said.

"Additionally, our initial high-end development, comprising more than 150 two and three-bedroom townhouses, condos and beachfront homes, is almost completely sold out. Plans are underway for us to further develop 80 additional homes, and two and three-bedroom condos, inclusive of two penthouses, with its own roof top and swimming pools; prices of which will range from $800,000 for a two-bedroom condo to $1.9m for its penthouse apartments."

Mr Batchelor added: "Our attendance at FLIBS not only allows us to do business directly with our targeted clientele, the high-net worth individual who possesses a boat and has the disposable income to enjoy luxurious vacations, amenities and services, but also allows us to build on relationships as well as create new partnerships."

Jermaine Rahming, resident manager at Cape Eleuthera Resort and Marina, said 2018 has been the best performing year since it opened in 2007. "Our 47-slip marina and hotel property has had unprecedented bookings, with many of its weekends completely sold out," he said.

"We have had boaters in queues waiting to get in and, as one boater left, another was waiting to check in. Throughout this year we were inundated with persons wanting to come into our marina, some of whom we were unable to accommodate. This was an unfortunate, but good, problem to have.

"We were happy that some of those persons who we were unable to accommodate in 2018, we were able to confirm their 2019 booking at this year's FLIBS. We expect that, at the very minimum, our boating business this year has increased by at least 50 percent over the same period last year. And should trends continue as they are doing - and based on our current bookings for 2019 - we believe that 2019 will be as strong a year as 2018 or will exceed it."

Molly McIntosh, general manager at the Bluff House Beach Resort & Marina in Green Turtle Cay, Abaco, said 2018 was a busy year for her 40-slip marina also. "We saw business levels increase by at least 20 percent for the period October 2017 to October 2018," she said.

"The Incredibly great weather conditions in The Bahamas, coupled with a strong and vibrant US economy, have definitely contributed to the business success we have received this year. Additionally, we have seen a heavy return of past customers, some of whom were absent for almost 15 years.

"Attending FLIBS is critical to our success. If we could only attend one promotion each year, it would be this show because of the consistent business it provides us throughout the year. In addition to the numerous bookings we received from this show last year, we were also able to book a wedding group, which generated $40,000 for us alone. That does not include monies that would have been spent on food and beverage, golf cart and jeep rentals, tours, etc," Ms McIntosh added.