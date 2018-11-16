Strike Force's Greg Taylor Top Scorer In Financial Bowling League

THE top scorer in the Financial Bowling League competition Wednesday night was Greg Taylor of the Strike Force with a 262 high game and a 651 high three game set.
The runner-up was teammate Stan Bethel with a 612 second high set.
Ural Pratt of the Moonlight Strikers downed the pins for the second high game of 227.
The MVP for the ladies was Joy Lockhart of the BTC Night Hawks with a 193 second high game and a 519 high three game series.
She was followed by Micah Hepburn of the Rubis Oil Stars with a 490 second high set.
Tara Culmer of the Moonlight Strikers struck for the high game of 202.
The scores of the evening were as follows:
ZNS Hill Thrillers 2, Moonlight Strikers 1; Best Deal Kirki Bar 2, Rubis Oil Stars 1; Deloitte & Touche 2, BTC Night Hawks 1 and Strike Force 2, Leno Corporate Services 1.
The top five teams after nine weeks of the first half of play are as follows:
Teams W L
Best Deal Kirki Bar
15 11
BTC Night Hawks
14 13
Moonlight Strikers
14 13
Rubis Oil Stars
14 13
Leno Corporate
Services 14 13
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID