Two Men Shot In Attempted Armed Robbery

Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery and shooting on East Bay Street and Okra Hill on Friday which left two men with injuries.

According to reports, shortly after 3am, two men were at a business establishment, when they were approached by two armed men exiting a blue Hyundai car who demanded cash and shot them. The victims drove to a hospital for medical attention and are in stable condition. The armed men got into their vehicle and sped away.

• Police are also investigating a stabbing incident on Eleuthera on Saturday which left one man with serious injuries and another in custody.

According to reports, shortly after 1am, the two men were at a nightclub in the settlement of Rock Sound, when they got into an altercation. One produced a sharp object, stabbing the other about the body. The injured man was taken to the local clinic and later airlifted to New Providence in serious condition.

Police have taken a 37-year-old male resident of Rock Sound into custody in connection with this incident.