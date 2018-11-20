Teenager Faces Court Accused Of Shooting Man

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old man was charged before the courts yesterday with shooting another man to death last week.

Travis Thompson, of Golden Isles, was charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with murdering Stanavio Stanley Lord on November 12.

According to reports, shortly after 5pm on the date in question, Mr Lord was walking on Watlins Street off Andros Avenue when he was approached by a man armed with a firearm, who shot him before running away.

The victim was transported to the hospital by paramedics, where he later died. His death marked the 77th murder for the year.

Thompson was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.

He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.