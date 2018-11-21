'Enough Is Enough': Protest Against Government In Rawson Square

Scores of people staged a protest against the government in Rawson Square today.
The 'Enough is Enough' march saw protesters complain about high BPL bills and the Minnis administration.
At one point, those taking part followed Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis as he made his way from Parliament to his Cabinet Office.
More news to come.
BahamasForBahamians 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
LMFAO. Hubert Minnis will go down as the worst PM ever.
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 27 minutes ago
No Sir .......... that description has been sealed for Perry. Minnis dem trying hard to keep us afloat now.
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
Enough of what????????? ................ BPL??????, VAT???????, banks?????, PMH?????, Post Office??????? Disney???????? GBPA & Freeport???????? Airports???????
LOL .......... The PLP is just laughing at all of us and licking their lips.
DDK 6 hours, 30 minutes ago
All of the above and enough of the PLP too!
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
The FNMs continue to delude themselves that this is all a PLP plot. There have been numerous calls for action that no one showed up to. PLP, LRT, BVN, CVW,it doesn't matter. Sure the PLP might have a plot any self respecting opposition would, but the reason people showed up is because there's anger and a general sense that Turnquest and Johnson have no clue what they're doing. Their current request is to dig up in personal bank accounts to see where they can get money from next.
DDK 6 hours, 31 minutes ago
Yes! Finally! Enough of this damned government!
Dawes 6 hours, 27 minutes ago
FNM are annoying me, but ain't no way i want the last Government back. Is there any decent party we can vote for next time? Cus if its PLP next then FNM after we done
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 24 minutes ago
Yep, Brave and the PLP cronies so fat that they shining with Treasury grease.
joeblow 6 hours, 25 minutes ago
Perry will be hard to beat as the worst PM ever, but Minnis gaining on him!
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
Minnis may have his ways ........... but there is a big gap still. Perry was so convincing with his BS, deflections, schemes and crap ...... but HAM is just blunt and impatient with a corrupt political system that is designed to be a "quagmire of web" ............. It just has to be blown up and restarted.
pingmydling 6 hours, 14 minutes ago
Trump can serve out his impending life sentence here. Cannot be any worse than our own clowns can it? Well maybe it can!
TalRussell 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
Ma most trusted comrade who snoops deep behind walls PMO, is reporting that serious troubles brewing about indecision when crown's delegation be heading up hill for audience with People's Her Excellency Marguerite... an audience even statue comrade Christoper Columbus, has good idea what goin' come down from atop Mount Fitzwilliam { A Wednesday session House is not day week be waking Christoper up out he deep sleep }.
Gotoutintime 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
The Dame better move fast---Her days are numbered!
TalRussell 5 hours, 32 minutes ago
Ma Comrade GetoutInTime, very true her days as resident big pink house are numbered but my snooper atop Mount Fitzwilliam, senses that due indecision by governor-general - the Queen may very well be leading the charge her self from across English pond........at least three made Her Majesty's shortlist fill Minnis's shoes... seems we also could see return English governor-general,,,,,,, maybe a Prince......music Bay Street merchants tourism cash registers.
DDK 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
Now I know you've been at the brownies!!
Gotoutintime 5 hours, 17 minutes ago
Sorry Tal---You've been too deep in the Kool Aid.--Good Queen Liz could care less about us and as we are an Independent Nation (We are not Turks Island) she will not interfere in local politics. Happy to make a sporting bet with you---When the date of the next election rolls around, Minnis will still be Prime Minister and the Dame will have left the Hill, long time---Have a Happy Thanksgiving!
TalRussell 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
Na comrade, i take it you are not among doubters quick blog that the People's Her Excellency Marguerite, alone and without having consult Queen, does lacks royal power to fire Minnis or if need be to fire the entire red governing regime.
Gotoutintime 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
Respectfully beg to differ---The only way the Good Dame can remove Minnis is by virtue of a vote of no-confidence by members of the Governing Party---It'll never happen!
TalRussell 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
Ma comrade, we constitution may just be put test if
governor-general decides act get county out just in time with the firing the PM, or even his entire Imperial governing regime...would you surprised learn that the PM through his attorney general have requested good reading we constitution on what would happen if such pluseabily occurred?
Gotoutintime 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
We agree to disagree---I will just repeat---The Dame cannot and will not, on her own, ever remove Minnis.
Dawes 5 hours, 54 minutes ago
Of course not sure people are sure what they want. Do they want lower BEC bills or lower Taxes. If lower BEC then taxes will have to go up for the Government to fund the offset, or we could wait until BEC is officially broke and then have no power. Yes i know someone will say fix BEC then you can have lower bills and no change in taxes. But that won't happen overnight and will take a number of years to fix due to all the legacy issues.
DDK 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
Of course BEC is officially broke, they hid that fact in plain sight by creating BPL and spending thousands to do just that - so much corruption and employee/union problems, combined with rank inefficiency for decades. I hope the folks at Rawson Square don't think the PLP are blameless.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
Yep, Bradley Roberts sank BEC ............. the window closed 10 years ago. Before that BEC was doing quite well ......... but did not plan long-term for LNG as Potcake was urging us all to do back in 2002-7.
Sickened 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
I want lower government spending. Less consultants, less bloated contracts, less civil servants.
Dawes 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
I agree with you on those. Of course the Government has been slammed for being so heartless in the last year or two for reducing the civil servants so they can't win either way. But if they don't do what you are saying then the only thing that will happen is tax rises.
TheMadHatter 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
I disagree with these protesters. When you compare our standard of living here against most African countries, we are clearly living in a paradise.
People need to thank God for life and be quiet.
DDK 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
Go to Zimbabwe then Hatter! Let them protest away. It is needed!
ThisIsOurs 34 minutes ago
That's YOUR standard of living. Check how many people unemployed. No electricity and no water. You are speaking about your circumstance.
Clamshell 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
We’re an African country? Lawd, my map must be all confusculated!
PastorTroy 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Poverty Is A Game, A Weapon Used To Keep The Undesirables Hoping & Praying. Legalizing And Taxing Cannabis Can Solve Much Of These Problems If Implemented Correctly. However, We Keep Listening To & Falling For The Games Of These Religious & Political Pimps.
Clamshell 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
^^^^ Learned his capitalization from Donald Trump!
proudloudandfnm 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Wow. Freeport this is what you need to be doing!!!!
proudloudandfnm 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Time for the FNM to fire this worthless PM!!!
When can we expect a no confidence vote????
ThisIsOurs 33 minutes ago
When you handle changes to "usedtobeproud..." Lol
