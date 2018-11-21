No Charges - But Still Trapped In Jail

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
LAWYERS for a schizophrenic man imprisoned for more than three years without being charged are considering constitutional relief after his family could not meet his bail.
Alfairs Agregory Higgs, 42, was said to be “dying in Fox Hill, mentally and physically” in the seven months since he appeared before Supreme Court Justice Andrew Forbes. He was granted a conditional release on $15,000 bail.
“It wasn’t just the money,” said attorney Crispin Hall during a recent interview. “The issue was you need to present land papers with bail over $10,000. His family has limited resources, and whenever you have someone unlawfully incarcerated for that amount of time - it’s a unique situation.
“The family couldn’t meet that requirement so it made it almost impossible to satisfy bail requirements. I’ve been to see him since and his mental health is deteriorating by the day. We fear the toll is irreversible.
“We are exploring all legal options to try and get him out of there,” Mr Hall said.
Mr Higgs appeared before the court on a habeas corpus application, petitioning the courts over the lawfulness of his detention.
The application was dismissed by Justice Forbes, who determined there was no legal basis for its continuation once bail had been granted because Mr Higgs would no longer be in detention.
The 42-year-old was ordered to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet and undergo a psychological evaluation at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre once he posted bail with two sureties.
Last week, attorney Fred Smith called the habeas dismissal regrettable, and confirmed legal counsel are working on a constitutional motion for Mr Higgs’ release.
“And for damages for his inhumane and degrading treatment by the government in ‘Fox Hell’ (sic) prison over the last few years,” Mr Smith said, “as a person who has not been convicted of any crime.
“Regrettably instead of issuing an order for his release the Supreme Court granted him bail, which only arises if someone is in custody for a criminal offence or in relation to a trial.
“And he is in neither category, and so this has been an abomination of justice which Rights Bahamas continues to try and remedy.”
Mr Smith continued: “He was unable to meet the bail but the reality is, why should he have to post bail if he hasn’t been charged with an offence? The man is dying in Fox Hill, mentally and physically.”
Comments
Chucky 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Do you think some of these people in the justice system are insane, or psychopaths, or maybe just nasty sick people.
I gonna laugh my ass of when I see in the news that one of dem got strung up for wronging the wrong person.
I don't condone violence of any sort. And that includes state sponsored violence. But I can and will show understanding if one day someone in a situation like this, go off the edge and gets one of these state sponsored terrorists.
Let's face it whether your a cop or a judge or anyone in between, your supposed to follow and enforce the law, not pervert the justice system.
TheMadHatter 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Any chance he has any Haitian heritage? He should just claim to. Say his mother's father's father was Haitian. Claim racism and contact the well known Q.C. Likely be out of prison in time for turkey dinner.
Sickened 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
How did the courts arrive at the $15,000 amount for bail? Based on a 'no charge'? He must of done some REALLY serious stuff to deserve $15k because drug dealers and armed robbers get bail for much less.
TheMadHatter 18 minutes ago
Maybe he's "the worst of the worst"?? Check with the Privy Council, they might approve his hanging. We can't seem to hang murderers, maybe switch to hanging innocent people? I'm willing try anything at this point.
