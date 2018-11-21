No Charges - But Still Trapped In Jail

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

LAWYERS for a schizophrenic man imprisoned for more than three years without being charged are considering constitutional relief after his family could not meet his bail.

Alfairs Agregory Higgs, 42, was said to be “dying in Fox Hill, mentally and physically” in the seven months since he appeared before Supreme Court Justice Andrew Forbes. He was granted a conditional release on $15,000 bail.

“It wasn’t just the money,” said attorney Crispin Hall during a recent interview. “The issue was you need to present land papers with bail over $10,000. His family has limited resources, and whenever you have someone unlawfully incarcerated for that amount of time - it’s a unique situation.

“The family couldn’t meet that requirement so it made it almost impossible to satisfy bail requirements. I’ve been to see him since and his mental health is deteriorating by the day. We fear the toll is irreversible.

“We are exploring all legal options to try and get him out of there,” Mr Hall said.

Mr Higgs appeared before the court on a habeas corpus application, petitioning the courts over the lawfulness of his detention.

The application was dismissed by Justice Forbes, who determined there was no legal basis for its continuation once bail had been granted because Mr Higgs would no longer be in detention.

The 42-year-old was ordered to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet and undergo a psychological evaluation at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre once he posted bail with two sureties.

Last week, attorney Fred Smith called the habeas dismissal regrettable, and confirmed legal counsel are working on a constitutional motion for Mr Higgs’ release.

“And for damages for his inhumane and degrading treatment by the government in ‘Fox Hell’ (sic) prison over the last few years,” Mr Smith said, “as a person who has not been convicted of any crime.

“Regrettably instead of issuing an order for his release the Supreme Court granted him bail, which only arises if someone is in custody for a criminal offence or in relation to a trial.

“And he is in neither category, and so this has been an abomination of justice which Rights Bahamas continues to try and remedy.”

Mr Smith continued: “He was unable to meet the bail but the reality is, why should he have to post bail if he hasn’t been charged with an offence? The man is dying in Fox Hill, mentally and physically.”