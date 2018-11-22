Cuban Migrants Turned Over To Authorities

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

CLOSE to a dozen Cuban migrants, who were interdicted in Bahamian waters, were brought to Grand Bahama and turned over to Bahamian authorities earlier this week.

Immigration officer Napthali Cooper reported that a US Coast Guard Cutter transported the migrants to Freeport on Monday, November 19 after picking them up near Anguilla Cay.

According to reports, a USCG aircraft on routine patrol around 1.40pm on Sunday, spotted a rustic vessel with 11 Cuban migrants some 12 miles southeast of the cay.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force was notified but was unable to respond to the area and requested US Coast Guard assistance. The USCG cutter Conchita responded and interdicted the vessel some nine miles southeast of the cay.

The migrants – all males – and a dog were brought to Grand Bahama and turned over to Bahamian Immigration officials. The men were processed and examined by the staff of the Disease Surveillance Unit at Public Hospital’s Authority.

The Cubans are expected to be flown to New Providence where they were will be detained at the Detention Centre to await repatriation. The dog was turned over the Bahamas Humane Society.