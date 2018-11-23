Arrest For Theft Of Copper Wire

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A man was arrested for copper theft from the business establishment in the Eight Mile Rock area this week, police reported.

According to ASP Terecita Pinder, the arrest was made shortly after 9am when officers from the Eight Mile Rock Division, acting on information, went to the Harbour West Plaza where they saw a man in the act of stealing copper wire.

She said that the man was taken into police custody and investigations are continuing into the matter.

In other crime news, police discovered a quantity of dangerous drugs worth $6,000 in the Freeport area.

According to reports, shortly before 3pm on Thursday, November 22, officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit, acting on information, proceeded to Sergeant Major Road where they found in the bush a plastic bag containing six pounds of what is suspected to be marijuana.

No arrest was made, but police are investigating the matter.



Five men who were wanted on outstanding warrants of arrest for serious court matters were arrested by police.

And a police operation launched on November 22 resulted in the arrest of eight persons for outstanding warrants and one drug arrest.

On Friday, A 28-year-old Freeport man was arrested for breaking into a shop in the downtown Freeport area.

ASP Pinder reported that shortly before 4am officers of the CDU, acting on information, went to a business establishment where they observed a man coming out through a broken front glass door with items, suspected to have been stolen.

The man fled on seeing officers but was captured, and the stolen items were recovered. The man is known to police and investigations are continuing into the matter.