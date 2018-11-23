Hotels Report ‘Very Positive Business’

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

BAHA Mar’s forward bookings for the 2018-2019 winter season were described yesterday as “very positive” and “much better than last year”.

Robert Sands, Baha Mar’s senior vice-president of government and community relations, told Tribune Business: “We are very satisfied with the occupancies we have for Thanksgiving this year. All Baha Mar hotels are open.

“Forward bookings for the winter season are very positive and much better than last year. We are looking forward to the festive season and the opening of Carna, our steak house, and the Sky Bar in SLS.” The 300-room SLS opened last November.

Ed Fields, Atlantis’s vice-president of public affairs, told Tribune Business that the resort’s occupancies are currently “very strong”.

“Occupancy is very strong and as usual was boosted by Battle 4 Atlantis,” said Mr Fields. The 12-game, three-day annual Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, currently underway, is regarded as one of the most challenging Division I men’s pre-season basketball tournaments.

Jermaine Wright general manager of Comfort Suites on Paradise Island, described business as “positive”. He told Tribune Business: “Comfort Suites Paradise Island’s business is positive. We hope the trend continues through the Thanksgiving holiday period, with individual guests and groups coming to enjoy some Bahamian sunshine and relaxation.

“We will also be hosting special Thanksgiving activities around the property with holiday food and beverage offerings in Crusoe’s Restaurant for both in-house guests and patrons from the local community.”