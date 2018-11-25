Maniac Hurled Acid At Woman

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have arrested a 41-year-old Tall Pines man in connection with an acid attack on a woman waiting at the bus stop.

The 31-year-old woman was waiting at the stop on John F Kennedy Drive shortly after 9am on Friday, according to police, who said she was attacked by a man she knew. The culprit threw an unidentified liquid substance, which caused her injuries.

A source close to the matter told The Tribune it was acidic.

The 31-year-old woman was treated at hospital for her injuries and later discharged, according to police. The motive for the attack is not known.

Police did not release the information in their crime report on Friday or Saturday and did not make the incident public until yesterday, after reports of the attack circulated on social media.

This comes more than a year after a man who was severely injured during an acid attack in June 2017 died three months later.

In September 2017, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, head of the Central Detective Unit, said police were waiting for autopsy results to see if William Curtis Thompson’s death was connected to the acid attack.

The Office of the Attorney General alleged last year that his wife attacked Thompson during a domestic dispute between June 3 and 4, 2017.

She was previously charged with attempted murder.

In September 2016, a woman was ordered to pay just over $8,000 in compensation for throwing acid on her lover, his wife and their young son.

The Crown later lodged an appeal against the $8,700 compensation order levied against the woman attacker who pleaded guilty to three counts of use of deadly means of harm, arguing that it was unduly lenient, as the magistrate attached no consequences if the restitution was not made.

The attack occurred in December 2015.