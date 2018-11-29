Henfield ‘Must Do More’ After Anti-Gay Slur

By Ava Turnquest

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

ACTIVIST Erin Greene yesterday suggested parliamentarians adopt an anti-hate speech campaign after a senator used a homophobic slur on social media.

Senator Ranard Henfield used the slur in a bitter war-of-words with another Facebook user in the comment section of his post detailing a stabbing incident on Friday of last week.

His account of a brawl that started outside Lil Caesar’s in Carmichael and continued inside the establishment has gone viral - along with claims that he grossly exaggerated the ordeal.

Mr Henfield has since declined comment on those accusations.

The post was made on his personal account, but Mr Henfield posted an apology for the slur to his official senator page.

He said used the derogatory phrase in anger because the commenter made disrespectful remarks about his mother, adding he only got into the argument in a bid to distract the user from a “malicious attack” on another commenter - a senior citizen.

In the now-deleted thread, Mr Henfield told the Facebook user he was keeping him engaged so that the police force’s Cyber Crime Unit could track his IP address.

“The things he was telling that lady about under her skirt left her embarrassed, offended and disappointed,” Mr Henfield posted to his official Facebook page.

“In an effort to deflect his anger to me, I engaged him. He went off on me as expected and discontinued his attack on her. It made a turn for the worst when he crossed the line again and said that he wants to get sexual with my mother!

“In that moment, I blew my top and used a derogatory phrase in response to him.

“It was an offensive phrase and I apologise for using it in response to what he said about my mother.”

Noting that people are entitled to free speech, Mr Henfield said he deleted the post not only because of the user’s derogatory comments but his own “disrespectful” response.

Yesterday, Ms Greene acknowledged the apology but furthered it would be more impactful if it was accompanied by action.

She took the outspoken senator to task over his comments earlier this week, posting a screenshot of the comment to her own page.

“Action (should be) intended to repair the damage caused by this hate speech,” Ms Greene told The Tribune yesterday.

“An action could be the adoption of an anti-hate speech campaign, led by Senator Henfield and his parliamentary colleagues, including the speaker of the House of Assembly.

“This would be an appropriate response to this unfortunate incident, as the Commonwealth of the Bahamas takes its seat at the UN Human Rights Council. It is also an opportunity for the senator and the state to reassure all members of the LGBTI community that the state understands its obligation to protect all vulnerable and minority communities in the country.”

Ms Greene added she was “deeply troubled” by the phenomenon of pitting one vulnerable group against another, which she called a divisive mechanism.

“Nothing justifies the use of sexist and homophobic slurs,” she said, “not even defence against sexist speech.”