School In Mourning As Principal Passes

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

FACULTY and students were stunned yesterday after the sudden death of Nassau Christian Academy Principal Brentford Isaacs, shortly after a morning meeting with teachers.

Mr Isaacs was found unresponsive at his desk sometime after 11am, according to several teachers, who told The Tribune they were still coming to terms with their loss.

“He was just found at his desk,” one teacher said. “They are saying perhaps a heart attack but an autopsy will have to be performed to confirm that.”

In a Facebook post, the school wrote that Mr Isaacs had a morning meeting with teachers shortly before his death.

“Our school family mourns the passing of our beloved, conscientious, and warm-hearted principal, Mr Brentford Isaacs,” NCA posted.

“He held a meeting this morning with our elementary teachers, giving them specific directives to make tomorrow’s (Friday’s) event a success. So, in his honour, Bahamian Day will continue. School will resume and the regular schedule programme will go on (sic). Mr Isaacs lived a life he loved at the place he loved.

“We are confident that he knew the Lord and will rest in peace.”

On Facebook, one parent Cyrena Cooper Wallace wrote: “It is indeed a sad day for the teachers, faculty and student body at Nassau Christian Schools. We have lost a giant of a man, Mr Brentford Isaacs our principal. Indeed the school and the wider community are now in mourning. May his soul rest in peace.”

Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd also confirmed the death yesterday afternoon, asking parents to collect immediately their children from the private school and extending condolences to loved ones.