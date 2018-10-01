Video: Crystal Palace Resort And Casino Demolished

It was the end of an era in Cable Beach this morning as the former Crystal Palace resort and casino was demolished.
The event – which took place at 7.30am – was the first major demolition in New Providence since the Montagu Beach Hotel in 1993.
Comments
Economist 9 hours, 9 minutes ago
Nice job!
It was an eyesore from the day it went up. One has to wonder how Carnival got the approvals to build such a piece of garbage.
TalRussell 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
Comrades PM Minnis and KP needs keep wrecking ball company on a retainer to soon head Freeport demolish The Lucayan Hotel
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
Good point, Tal
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
Just replaced one ugly edifice with another .............. and a bigger white elephant.
