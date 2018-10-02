Back To Where It All Began For Commissioner

Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson took a trip down memory lane last week making an official visit to his Alma Mater LN Coakley High School in his native Exuma.

On his arrival at the school, Commissioner Ferguson was welcomed by staff and then treated to songs, dance, poetry and music by students.

During his visit, he commented on the school’s dynamic and inspirational environment and remarked on the many positive changes since his time as a student.

Commissioner Ferguson told students the knowledge and discipline impacted on him during his secondary school days contributed largely to who he is today.

He urged them to realise that high school years are a good time to start thinking about what the future will being and what they want to accomplish as individuals.

More importantly he also urged the students to study hard, put God first and they could find successful careers.

Finally, he said that LN Coakley has played a pivotal role in producing a stream of outstanding Bahamians, who have contributed immensely in their respective roles to the development of The Bahamas.

The school’s principal, Don Barr, thanked the Commissioner for visiting the school to address the students on his life and accent to the high office and said that not every high school can count a Police Commissioner among its alumni. He assured Commissioner Ferguson that the students were able to take away tangible things from his talk.

Accompanying Commissioner Ferguson was his Personal Assistant Inspector Terrico Sweeting.

In attendance at the event were faculty members, the island’s administrator, Preston Cunningham, the island’s police commander Superintendent Rodney Williams and former classmates of the Commissioner.