Robbers Injured As Victims Fight Back

TWO armed robbers were seriously injured and left in hospital following a foiled home invasion and attempted robbery at a residence in Freeport.

According to police reports, officers were called shortly after 1am Tuesday to a residence on Waterfall Drive in Seahorse Village where two men reportedly entered a home brandishing a firearm and a knife and demanded cash and other personal property from occupants of the home.

ASP Terecita Pinder said the occupants resisted and a fight followed. As a result, the culprits were stabbed multiple times. The home invaders attempted to escape in a vehicle, but were intercepted by the residents and subdued until police arrived.

The suspects were arrested and taken by ambulance to the Rand Memorial Hospital under heavy police presence. They were seen by a doctor who listed their conditions as serious.

ASP Pinder said police retrieved a black imitation pistol and a knife and the suspects' vehicle. Police are investigating the matter.