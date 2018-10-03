Robbers Injured As Victims Fight Back

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
TWO armed robbers were seriously injured and left in hospital following a foiled home invasion and attempted robbery at a residence in Freeport.
According to police reports, officers were called shortly after 1am Tuesday to a residence on Waterfall Drive in Seahorse Village where two men reportedly entered a home brandishing a firearm and a knife and demanded cash and other personal property from occupants of the home.
ASP Terecita Pinder said the occupants resisted and a fight followed. As a result, the culprits were stabbed multiple times. The home invaders attempted to escape in a vehicle, but were intercepted by the residents and subdued until police arrived.
The suspects were arrested and taken by ambulance to the Rand Memorial Hospital under heavy police presence. They were seen by a doctor who listed their conditions as serious.
ASP Pinder said police retrieved a black imitation pistol and a knife and the suspects' vehicle. Police are investigating the matter.
Comments
Sickened 13 hours, 56 minutes ago
Love it - the outcome at least. In the awful event of a home invasion I hope to hear more stories like this. Good for those occupants for keeping their wits and fighting back. I would most likely be a frozen puppy dog in that scenario.
becks 13 hours, 42 minutes ago
You do realize that the main reason none of the house occupants were not injured or killed was because the pistol was fake, things probably would have turned out differently if the robbers pistol had been real and loaded.
EasternGate 12 hours, 43 minutes ago
These homeowners sounds like they may be from the "hood"
geostorm 11 hours, 33 minutes ago
@EasternGate, your comment just made me chuckle!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID