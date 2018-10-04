Police Hunting For Man In Murder Probe

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are searching for an Abaco man who they believe can help with a murder investigation.

Police want to speak with Rashad Ashton Fox, 30, of Sandy Point, Abaco. He is about six feet tall, weighs 190lbs and has a dark brown complexion.

Anyone with information can call police in Abaco at 367-2560, 367-3437, or the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama at 350-3107, 919, 911 or the nearest police station.