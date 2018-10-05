Beware Of Special Interests

EDITOR, The Tribune.

The following is an open letter to the Hon Dionisio D’Aguilar, Minister of Tourism on the Lighthouse Point Beach matter.

Dear Mr Minister,

I write to voice my opinion concerning the subject, The Lighthouse Point Beach on the southern end of Eleuthera in the settlement of Bannerman Town. Born and raised in South Eleuthera, I have had many memorable experiences at the aforementioned site.

Due to lack of development and any avenue for meaningful employment, many persons along with myself have had to relocate into New Providence to make a decent living.

It is because of this reason, I express a need to demand that South Eleutherans, whether residing in South Eleuthera or in The Bahamas have a voice in the matter of creating and sustaining economic development for South Eleuthera which is years overdue.

On a previous occasion, namely 2013, I have written correspondence to organisations such as Bahamas National Trust, Ministry of Tourism, The Department of Education, One Eleuthera Foundation, and The International Monetary Fund, with a plan, requesting assistance for wild life preservation and cultural development. To date I have only received one reply, from The Department of Education.

On several occasions I have spoken to Mr Eric Carey (National Trust) who has promised to visit me at the site, and Mr Shaun Ingraham (One Eleuthera) who has visited the site many times; as I also listen to them on radio and I am appalled at how vocal they are in supporting special interest groups who have interest in Lighthouse Point Beach, “for their playground, in my opinion” but are not making any leeway to assist or support their own native communities.

History is repeating itself. As one of the key witnesses in the Ann Millar generation property quieting title, I am seeing the same things happen. There are a few persons pushing for these interest groups who care less about the natives. During the case, as I studied the documents, it made me sick to the stomach to read how my people were raped, in my opinion, for a few shillings to sign off their interest for “the property”. The documents they were given to sign, I am sure they didn’t understand or were unable to read it, because as a university graduate, I had to read it several times to comprehend it. The document they were given, they were told to sign off their interest, so they could get the money. These bag men were representing special interest groups and were not concerned about the natives.

I know this is private property but as the authorities make any decisions on how it should go, please hear the native people from South Eleuthera, so when history repeats itself it will say, “the natives” wanted this, not any “interest groups”.

When I exit this world, I hope no one will have to experience the helplessness, I experienced, reading documents about who decided their destiny. With the government’s eagle eyes, put laws and stiff penalties in place to protect The Bahamian people from any abusers. I hope this letter helps your decision in this matter.

A concerned citizen, a South Eleutheran.

MILDRED YOUNG

Nassau,

September 28, 2018.