Can You Help Grandmother To Fight Cancer?

By RIEL MAJOR

STEPHANIE Sakr, a mother-of-three and grandmother-of-two, is seeking the public's help to raise funds to help in her fight against breast cancer.



In October 2017, the 58-year-old widow was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.



Mrs Sakr's children, Nadia, Nathalie and Joseph, quickly flew her to the United States for additional testing and screening to discoverer the tumour in her breast had aggressively grown, resulting in her breast being "extremely swollen and engorged".

Nadia Lewis, her eldest daughter, said: "She needs urgent treatment, the cancer has started to spread to her lungs."

Doctors from a Florida hospital suggested Mrs Sakr undergo chemotherapy, a mastectomy and radiology in effort to reduce her tumours.

Sadly, Mrs Sakr doesn't have any medical insurance and all expenses must be paid out of pocket. The bills have been difficult for her daughters to pay and Mrs Sakr needs $100,000 to cover her medical expenses.



In light of October being breast cancer awareness month Mrs Sakr's three children created a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/stephanie-sakr, and are asking the public to generously donate any amount in support of her treatment costs.

Despite the cancer diagnosis, Mrs Sakr and her family are still hopeful and in good spirits.

Ms Lewis said: "Everyone is holding up well. She remains very positive all of this has not changed her outlook on life."

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $2,500 up to press time.