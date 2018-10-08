Video: Arson Suspected In Government Vehicles Blaze

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire that extensively damaged four government vehicles on Saturday.
According to reports, shortly after 11.30pm, police received a report of a fire at a government building on Carmichael Road.
When Fire Services arrived on the scene they found the four government-registered vehicles ablaze. The fire was immediately extinguished. Police suspect arson to be the motive.
Comments
rawbahamian 58 minutes ago
Arson suspected !!! Really !!! I guess it took someone from the F.B.I. or Scotland Yard to give them that elusive clue !!! How else would 4, count them 4, vehicles catch afire at the same time at the same location . Who is writing these articles or making these statements ? That's like finding someone dead with 35 stab wounds in their chest and the statement reads: Murder suspected !!!
DDK 16 minutes ago
Anarchy abounds!
