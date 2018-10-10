We Need To Be Proactive

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Why is our Government system totally reactive rather than proactive? Acting after the fact and discovering what was supposed to have been in place was not!

Boat disaster in Exuma - perfect example shocked by the comment of the Port Authority Director that they have subsequently found in islands to be totally non-compliant with the law…why? Heads should roll…there are no excuses.

Car licensing and insurance - the lnsurance sector can assist Road Traffic in developing an online verification ‘app’ system where a Police Officer can go online confirm if that vehicle is actually insured and to whom? All vehicles must be insured for 52-weeks none of this three month deals…yes you can pay by the month, miss your insurance cancels and that goes on the insurance verification ‘app’…get into a fender bender or worse you are flying totally blind as to the truth who is who and whether they have a valid licence or insurance. This adds considerable work load to RBDF.

Driving using a cell-phone…I would have thought drivers hearing the new – well sort of– regulations comes into place they would have started remembering not to use the cellphone…what I have seen over the past two days indicates that this revenue stream could resolve our fiscal and financial troubles IF the Police enforced it…they will for a few days…reactive as usual.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

October 5, 2018.