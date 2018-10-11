Teenager Accused Of Attempted Robbery

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AN 18-year-old man was charged in the Freeport Magistrate's Court on Tuesday with attempted armed robbery and causing grievous harm.

Jerounto Kymo Rolle, of Frobisher Drive, Freeport, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.

It is alleged that on September 30, at Hunters, Rolle was armed with a weapon and attempted to rob Chances web shop. It is also alleged that at the same date and place, the accused, while armed with a weapon, caused grievous harm to Kia Williams.

He was also charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Rolle was not represented by an attorney and he was not required to enter a plea to the charges.

The prosecutor objected to bail and informed the court that the Office of the Attorney General intends to proceed by way of a voluntary bill of indictment. Bail was denied and the matter was adjourned February 4, 2019.