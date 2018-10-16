Pail Accused Of Stealing $150,000 In Car Scam

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO middle-aged men were arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday charged with stealing more than $150,000 in cash from two women as payment for vehicles that were never delivered.

Maurice Sullivan, 51, and 40-year-old Farris Neely, aka Kevin Rolle, were both charged before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister on multiple counts of stealing by reason of service concerning the alleged months-long vehicle scam.

It is alleged that between July 5 and September 7, the two stole $87,500 from Yvonne Rolle. Then between August 2 and 14, the two allegedly stole $70,500 from Maureen Wallace.

Neely was further charged with stealing $3,500 from Bernice McSweeney between September 24 and October 4, and stealing another $4,500 from Cecil Mackey between September 14 and 19.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The matter was adjourned to December for trial, and both men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.

They have the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.