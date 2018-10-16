Second Man Charged With Attempted Armed Robbery

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A FREEPORT man was charged with attempted armed robbery and causing grievous harm on Monday in the Freeport Magistrate's Court in connection with an incident at a web shop.

Drexton Belony, 35, of Freeport, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson. He is the second person charged in connection with the recent attempted robbery and shooting at Chances web shop.

It is alleged that on September 30, at Hunters, Belony, concerned with others, was armed with a weapon and attempted to rob the gaming house. It is also alleged that at the same date and place, the accused caused grievous harm to Kia Williams.

Belony was not required to enter a plea to the charges. Bail was denied and the case was adjourned to February 4, 2019. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Last week, co-accused Jerounto Rolle, 18, of Frobisher Drive, Freeport, was also charged in reference to the same offences. He was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was also adjourned to February 4.

The prosecution indicated last week that the Office of the Attorney General intends to proceed by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.