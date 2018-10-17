Lighthouse Point D-Day Delayed For 72 Hours

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
rwells@tribunemedia.net
THE government’s decision on Lighthouse Point is now expected to be made on Friday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday.
Cabinet was expected to make its final decision on which of the two proposals put forward for the property it would support, but in a brief interview with The Tribune yesterday, Dr Minnis said discussions on National Economic Council matters were pushed back to Friday to accommodate several ministers away on business.
“Quite a number of the Cabinet ministers are away and we wanted as many as possible present, so we dealt with Cabinet matters (yesterday) and will deal with NEC (National Economic Council) matters on Friday at 10am,” he told The Tribune.
Hours earlier, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold had suggested that some conclusions could have been made as early as yesterday afternoon, insisting that discussions on the property had been prioritised by Dr Minnis in the days following his recent trip to Eleuthera for a town hall meeting on the matter.
“The prime minister did commit to discussing it this week and making a decision on it,” Mr Newbold said yesterday, “so, you will hear about all of those things, in all likelihood.”
He added: “I know that there was some discussion about possibly releasing a statement this afternoon after Cabinet; not sure if that will happen. We don’t know what happens in the Cabinet room. But, I am sure we will hear something about what is happening there, by the end of this week.”
The One Eleuthera Foundation (OEF) and its coalition group Lighthouse Point Partners (LPP), is aiming to convince both the public and the government to back its bid for the multi-acre property.
LPP last Friday presented its 42-page proposal centred on establishing a Lighthouse Point National Park at the site to officials from the Office of the Prime Minister.
Dr Minnis did not attend the meeting, according to a representative for the coalition.
Since Friday, the group has requested the government delay its final decision and commence a national campaign to educate Bahamians on the proposals presented by both itself and Disney Cruise Lines.
Additionally, the group has proposed constructing a sustainable development which will include a 100-unit eco-lodge and a learning and research centre with space to accommodate a 20-person class on a 100-acre site adjacent to the national park. The coalition claims the project should yield permanent economic contributions of 190 jobs, $7.7m in annual earnings, $13.76m in economic output annually, $11.56m in annual GDP increase and $300,000 in annual NIB payments.
Meanwhile, Disney has remained committed to its pitch to develop the property into one of the region’s top cruise ports, capable of generating millions in annual revenue.
To date, neither Disney Cruise Lines nor the Lighthouse Point Partners (LPP), has carried out a full environmental impact assessment, which is required by law.
Mr Newbold yesterday said he was not aware if any of the sides had moved closer to submitting an EIA.
Lighthouse Point is currently owned by The Related Group, which has agreed in principle to sell the property to Disney Cruise Lines, pursuant to it getting clearance from the government for its proposed development.
Comments
themessenger 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
Lone window dressing and hot air. This decision was made before the the infamous 'Leutra town hall meeting where Doc and Hank was selling them people some good bottom land next to the swamp. Go figure.................
TalRussell 6 hours, 2 minutes ago
Whats with the giggly?
Toughed it out yesterday listen childish mostly giggly way talkie show host Comrade Juan, went about give his kinds what his listeners' have become accustomed silly treatment pressing issues facing nation - only this time to The One Eleuthera Foundation (OEF) and its coalition group Lighthouse Point Partners (LPP) project before cabinet.......Tis little wonder why The One Eleuthera Foundation (OEF) and its coalition group Lighthouse Point Partners (LPP) spokesman's and spokeswoman's - canceled their scheduled appearance on his growing by each show a more childish constant giggly kinds talkie show.... maybe to never again want be interviewed by this talkie show host..... Sure as hell didn't come across listeners' as Juan was taking their proposal seriously... but maybe that's just what came across this Comrade's ears?
licks2 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
You ever thought that the OEF them een making no dang sense??? How is it that they are for one eleuthera and eleuthera them done say that want disney to come to their rescue? Doc gat yinna by the balls. . .the people them is the power!!! Yoon see that Privy Council ruling last week aye? Frankie Wilson them was trying to "take" them people land from down in that same area. . .with our supreme and appeal courts telling him he had the "papers" for the land. . .now the Privy Council told alla them they talking crap. . .nobody had papers for that land and the people living on it have the right of possession. . .
Buncha dumb people them in charge of this nation. . .government can't do a dang thing about the point except "imminent domain" it. . . then it becomes crown land. . .can't be sold to OEF or nobody else. So if OEF is so strong as it want us to believe. . .GO BID TO BUY THE LAND FROM THE OWNERS. . .WHY ASK GOVERNMENT TO GET IT FOR YINNA?
TalRussell 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
Ma Comrade, under UBP government even they had requirement that anything operated in Bahamaland - had be 51% locally owned.
themessenger 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Ya'll ain see da writing on da wall yet?? Da rats done get theirs, Mickey dem 'bout to get dey own and as for them Eleuthera mice........well..... rat eat ya lunch!!
