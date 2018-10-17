Lighthouse Point D-Day Delayed For 72 Hours

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE government’s decision on Lighthouse Point is now expected to be made on Friday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday.

Cabinet was expected to make its final decision on which of the two proposals put forward for the property it would support, but in a brief interview with The Tribune yesterday, Dr Minnis said discussions on National Economic Council matters were pushed back to Friday to accommodate several ministers away on business.

“Quite a number of the Cabinet ministers are away and we wanted as many as possible present, so we dealt with Cabinet matters (yesterday) and will deal with NEC (National Economic Council) matters on Friday at 10am,” he told The Tribune.

Hours earlier, Press Secretary Anthony Newbold had suggested that some conclusions could have been made as early as yesterday afternoon, insisting that discussions on the property had been prioritised by Dr Minnis in the days following his recent trip to Eleuthera for a town hall meeting on the matter.

“The prime minister did commit to discussing it this week and making a decision on it,” Mr Newbold said yesterday, “so, you will hear about all of those things, in all likelihood.”

He added: “I know that there was some discussion about possibly releasing a statement this afternoon after Cabinet; not sure if that will happen. We don’t know what happens in the Cabinet room. But, I am sure we will hear something about what is happening there, by the end of this week.”

The One Eleuthera Foundation (OEF) and its coalition group Lighthouse Point Partners (LPP), is aiming to convince both the public and the government to back its bid for the multi-acre property.

LPP last Friday presented its 42-page proposal centred on establishing a Lighthouse Point National Park at the site to officials from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Dr Minnis did not attend the meeting, according to a representative for the coalition.

Since Friday, the group has requested the government delay its final decision and commence a national campaign to educate Bahamians on the proposals presented by both itself and Disney Cruise Lines.

Additionally, the group has proposed constructing a sustainable development which will include a 100-unit eco-lodge and a learning and research centre with space to accommodate a 20-person class on a 100-acre site adjacent to the national park. The coalition claims the project should yield permanent economic contributions of 190 jobs, $7.7m in annual earnings, $13.76m in economic output annually, $11.56m in annual GDP increase and $300,000 in annual NIB payments.

Meanwhile, Disney has remained committed to its pitch to develop the property into one of the region’s top cruise ports, capable of generating millions in annual revenue.

To date, neither Disney Cruise Lines nor the Lighthouse Point Partners (LPP), has carried out a full environmental impact assessment, which is required by law.

Mr Newbold yesterday said he was not aware if any of the sides had moved closer to submitting an EIA.

Lighthouse Point is currently owned by The Related Group, which has agreed in principle to sell the property to Disney Cruise Lines, pursuant to it getting clearance from the government for its proposed development.