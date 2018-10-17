Time For The Post Office To Deliver

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am wondering if it is possible for our Post Office, could offer some partial service, with regards to placing mail(s) in our boxes.

Having paid for a letter box in January, and having to stare into an empty box, for the past four weeks on my twice weekly visit. I am not sure if the Postal Department is out of business, or whether there are weird games being played.

It is obvious that mails are in the building, because I can see them piled up on a stand, when I look through my box.

Perhaps the Post Master is not aware of this!

I do hope something could be done soon, to remedy this situation.

Thank you for the opportunity to mention my concern.

K. KELLY

(A born citizen of the Bahamas),

Nassau,

October 1, 2018.

