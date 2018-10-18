Baptist Group To Visit Haiti And Florida After Disasters

By Morgan Adderley

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THE National Baptist Convention will be sending a delegation to Haiti on Monday to determine what aid the country needs, Christian Council President Delton Fernander said yesterday.

The Christian Council will be partnering with the group and once the delegation's report is complete, the council will send financial aid to both Haiti and the Florida Panhandle to assist these areas in recovering from the natural disasters which have affected them in recent weeks.

Bishop Fernander also commented on the recent controversy surrounding the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation's evictions, underscoring that "humanity extends to everyone" and expressing hope that evictions were done as a last resort.

These remarks were made at a press conference held at the William Thompson Auditorium by Baptist leaders as they announced upcoming events for the denomination's 60th anniversary celebrations.

"The National Baptist Convention, through the auspices of the Baptist Caribbean grouping, will send a delegation to Haiti on Monday," Bishop Fernander said. "On Monday of next week, all through the Caribbean, the leaders of Baptists will convene for assessment and a meeting in Haiti so that they can galvanise their report.

"After that meeting, headed by the Rev Dr William Thompson, who is the president of the Caribbean Baptist (Fellowship), they will then tell all of us what it is Haiti is in need of, how can we help as a Baptist denomination.

"But I am excited as the president of the Christina Council, that this denomination has already made movement and is going to move on Monday, so that they can have those reports ready, and we can do our part as a Christian Council. And all of the denominations will be doing the same. All of them will have committees, will have representation."

National Baptist Convention President Dr Lloyd Smith underscored the partnership between the convention and the council and the assistance that also will be provided to Americans.

"I don't know how much we can do, but whatever we can do, is that (which) we will do to help those in Haiti and those in the Panhandle of Florida," Dr Smith said. "This is their time. And we don't know when our time will come. And so whatever resources we can come up with we will turn that over to the president of the Christian Council from the Baptists.

"We want to do our best, and we will do our best. The Bahamas, we should not come up short."

Bishop Fernander could not provide specifics on the types of resources that will be provided as yet, but noted they will be financial. He added the council recently provided $10,000 to islands in the Southern Bahamas.

"It will be financial, definitely," Bishop Fernander said. "I heard some of the reports people were saying that the Christian Council has not helped the Bahamas, you as the press know that's erroneous. Every, every, every time there's a hurricane locally-- in fact, let the record show, we would have assisted Crooked Island just the other day when all others have turned their backs. The council sent a cheque down there. On record, we didn't mention it, we didn't go to the press.

"But sometimes, in an effort to make the church look like it doesn't do anything, people can use erroneous statements. But what we plan to do is, (it's) going to be financial and it's going to be whatever products are necessary that we have. And then through our network. "As we did in The Bahamas, we had planes that flew in with supplies from Home Depot and the like. Those are not just relative to The Bahamas. We are part of a bigger network, that whatever is needed, once that report comes in, we pull on that, and it will be financial."

Regarding the recent local donation, Bishop Fernander said: "We did about $10,000, between Acklins, all of the islands that were affected (from major storms last year). And let me say, we delivered what they asked for. If they asked for water resources, we delivered it. If they asked for finances, we delivered. So if we do it in kind, I don't what that figure would be."

He was also asked to provide the council's stance on the BMC's evictions of delinquent homeowners of low-cost homes, especially in comparison to the government's pause on shantytown evictions.

"We are always about being humane in whatever we do, but that humanity extends to everybody, including those who are indigenous Bahamians. Let me say…it is my hope that those (who) have been given the extent of leniency in terms of paying their mortgages, if it is that some of them have fallen on hard times, I know that some kind of communication would have taken place, and I hope that eviction has been the last resort.

"It is our hope as a Christian Council. And so the council is mindful of it. We've gotten one report that we're concerned about, someone is reporting that they were seven years away from completing their mortgage and if that is true, we've already kind of said some consideration should have been given, that if you're seven years away from completing your mortgage and, we have no way of saying that you were a good customer, but if you were a good customer, we would have hoped that some kind of leniency would have been done."

Regarding the Baptist celebrations, Dr Phillip McPhee said last night, the denomination met with Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling. He added on Friday night, the denomination's first inaugural presidential ball will be held at the William Thompson Auditorium. Over 700 people are set to attend.

On Sunday, the Baptist parade will take place, starting on Wulff Road and ending at R M Bailey Park. Dr McPhee noted the parade is expected to have over 25,000 participants.